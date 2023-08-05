Dangerous Heat and Severe Storm Threat

TULSA, OKLA- — Storm chances this morning, mainly for areas north of I-44. Otherwise, dangerous heat will once again headline the region with heat alerts in place from 11 AM until 9 PM with feels like temperatures ranging from 105 to 115 degrees.

Then all eyes on a thunderstorm complex arriving tonight and into early tomorrow morning bringing the greater chance for widespread severe weather, followed by some relief from this extreme heat.

Damaging winds will be the primary concern, with maximum speeds in the 70 to 80 mph range possible.

The cooler air will be slow to push through tomorrow with highs still trending in the 90s.

Below-average temperatures for many areas on Monday and Tuesday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

