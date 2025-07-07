Daily Chance For Showers And Storms

TULSA, Okla. — A warm and muggy start to the week. Highs this afternoon in the low 90s with feels like temperatures up to 97 degrees. Mix of sun and cloud with calm south winds. A few isolated showers and storms this evening but most will stay dry.

Highs remain near 90° Tuesday with heat index values up to 100° so make sure you take those heat precautions. Scattered storms possible, especially in the evening.

A few could be marginally severe with gusty winds and heavy rain possible.

A few isolated showers Wednesday but most will remain dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs near 90 degrees but feeling more like the triple digits.

Thursday and Friday look mostly dry and muggy with feels like temperatures in the triple digits.

Over next weekend, a front will move through the area bringing a chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Have a great week!

