Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Daily Chance For Showers And Storms

Muggy conditions continue this week
Daily Chance For Showers And Storms
Posted

TULSA, Okla. — A warm and muggy start to the week. Highs this afternoon in the low 90s with feels like temperatures up to 97 degrees. Mix of sun and cloud with calm south winds. A few isolated showers and storms this evening but most will stay dry.

Highs remain near 90° Tuesday with heat index values up to 100° so make sure you take those heat precautions. Scattered storms possible, especially in the evening.
A few could be marginally severe with gusty winds and heavy rain possible.

A few isolated showers Wednesday but most will remain dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs near 90 degrees but feeling more like the triple digits.

Thursday and Friday look mostly dry and muggy with feels like temperatures in the triple digits.

Over next weekend, a front will move through the area bringing a chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Have a great week!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

KJRH Digital