Cooler with Rain Showers

TULSA, OKLA — Cooler day ahead with highs around 50 degrees. Mostly cloudy and a chance for rain. Right now it appears the we'll keep a chance of rain along HWY 412 and south, with the higher chances the farther south.

Rain may remain Sunday morning in southeast parts of the forecast area, but the trend will be to clear out through the morning. By afternoon we'll all enjoy sunshine with highs in the low 60s.

Next week looks pleasant with lots of sunshine for both Monday and Tuesday. Lows in the 40s and 50s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s! The grass fire danger will increase again starting on Monday with gusty south winds returning.

There are two chances for storms next week, one on Wednesday, and another on Friday. If enough moisture is in place as each storm system arrives, there could be a severe threat. There is still some uncertainty right now so we will continue to monitor the next few days.

Have a great weekend!

