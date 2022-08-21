Cooler with On/Off Shower Chances

TULSA, OKLA- — Expect periodic showers and thunderstorms to persist throughout the day as a cold front to the north drifts southward.

Daytime highs very pleasant in the low to mid 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Dry, but cloudy to start the work week with afternoon highs still trending below average in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Sunshine returns for Tuesday helping to boost temperatures into the 90s.

Another chance for rain likely next weekend.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --