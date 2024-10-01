Cooler with Gusty North Winds

TULSA, OKLA — Up and down temperatures are expected through the remainder of the week with today being the coolest day. Highs this afternoon around 80 degrees with gusty north winds.

Calmer tonight under a mainly clear sky with overnight lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Southerly winds return for tomorrow with lots of sunshine. Max temperatures return to above average in the mid-80s.

Back to a late summer forecast Thursday through Saturday with highs in the low 90s, lots of sunshine and continued dry conditions. Morning lows in the low to the mid-60s.

Afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s on Sunday.

It looks like another cool front will swing through Monday, which will drop highs to the lower 80s again.

Not seeing any rain in the extended. The drought will worsen over the next couple of weeks.

