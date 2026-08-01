Cooler Weekend Ahead

TULSA, OKLA — Cooler weather finally arrives behind a cold front that moved through yesterday. Temps will be below average as many will see a high around 90°. Heat indices will also be more mild with many in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind will be out of the north at 10-20 mph. Perfect day to be outside and hit the pool or go to the lakes. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The cooler weather continues into Sunday with highs in the low 90s. Heat indices will stay mild again with many in the low 90s. Lows will once again be cooler in the upper 60s.

Temps return to average by Monday with temps in the low to mid 90s.

Heat builds back in by the middle of the week with temps getting back into the triple digits. Heat indices will stay down thanks to some drier dew points. Isolated shower chances will return for the back half of the week.

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