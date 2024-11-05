Watch Now
Cooler Tuesday Afternoon

Quiet weather before rain chances increase
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, Okla. — A few light showers this morning but most can expect dry conditions. Cooler temperatures for your Election Day Tuesday with highs in the low 60s. A lot of clouds look to stick around through the day with some peaks of sunshine this afternoon.

Mid 40s to start Wednesday morning and then upper 60s later in the afternoon. Staying dry with sunshine.

Most of Thursday looks dry but we could see an isolated shower. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows stay in the 40s.

Showers and storms increase later Friday and into Saturday. Still a few days out, so stay with us for the latest details and timing. Highs stay in the 60s.

