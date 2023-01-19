Cooler temperatures to finish the week

TULSA, Okla — Feeling more like January as we finish out the week! A chilly northwest wind today will keep temps in the mid/upper 40s over most of Green Country this afternoon. We'll enjoy some sunshine, but areas north and east of Tulsa will see more wrap-around clouds from a low to our north. Light winds and a mostly clear sky will allow temps to bottom out in the mid/upper 20s tomorrow morning. Slightly "warmer" tomorrow with temps in the upper 40s to low 50s.

A storm system will bring another chance of rain on Saturday and into Saturday night. Temps may be just cold enough to allow a few snow flakes to mix in, especially near the OK/KS line, but we do not anticipate any accumulation or travel issues in our area. the best chance for accumulation will be well into Kansas. We dry out for Sunday, but keep it cold with highs in the 40s.

Another chance of rain and possibly snow arrives on Tuesday of next week. Too early to know specifics, but this system may have a better chance to bring accumulating snow to parts of the region...depending on the track it takes. Nothing set in stone right now, but something we'll be monitoring an updating as we get closer.

