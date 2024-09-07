Watch Now
Cooler Temperatures this Weekend

Warming Trend Returns for Work Week
TULSA, OKLA — A much cooler and drier air mass this weekend with highs for today in the upper 70s.

Lows tonight into Sunday morning will be some of the coolest we've had in months ranging from the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Sunshine returns for Sunday with pleasant max temps in the lower 80s.

A warming trend will take place next week with highs well into the 80s.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase around the middle of next week as moisture begins to increase from the south.

