Cooler Temperatures Incoming

TULSA, OKLA — Patchy fog will be possible once again this morning. Look for a partly cloudy sky with a little more sunshine by the late afternoon.

Highs topping out around 60 degrees ahead of a dry cold front moving through the area today.

Temperatures will fall below average starting tonight behind the front. Overnight lows in the mid-30s.

Mostly sunny and cooler for Wednesday with highs around 50 degrees and overnight lows around freezing.

Thanksgiving is looking pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 50s under a mostly sunny sky.

Mostly cloudy skies on Friday with lows in the upper 30s and then highs in the low 50s. Chance for more showers and t-storms by Friday night.

Showers and t-storms around on Saturday. Morning temps in the 40s and then highs in the low 50s again.

A stronger cold front is forecast to move through by Sunday with maybe a few more showers. Lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

