Cooler Start to the Work Week

TULSA, OKLA — High pressure moving into the region is bringing in a drier air mass, resulting in cooler temperatures and lower humidity levels today.

Highs this afternoon around 80 degrees with light northeast breeze under a partly to mostly sunny sky.

The cooler weather will not last long. As high pressure shifts eastward on Tuesday, southerly winds will return, bringing warmer and more humid air back into the region.

Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies with morning lows in the lower 60s and afternoon highs climbing into the mid-80s. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the day and into the evening hours.

Wednesday is shaping up to be the hottest day of the week!

Temperatures will soar into the low 90s across much of Green Country, while increasing humidity could push heat index values as high as 104 degrees during the afternoon. Gusty south winds will add to the summertime feel.

Most of the day should remain mostly sunny, but isolated showers and thunderstorms could develop later Wednesday and continue into the overnight hours.

The weather pattern becomes more active from late Wednesday night through Friday as another upper-level disturbance and an approaching cold front move into the Plains.

Thursday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms. Morning temperatures will remain warm, with lows in the upper 70s and afternoon highs in the mid-80s.

Some storms could become strong, and periods of heavy rainfall may lead to localized flooding concerns.

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