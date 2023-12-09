Watch Now
Cooler start to the weekend

Dry for both Saturday and Sunday
Posted at 7:46 AM, Dec 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-09 08:46:24-05

TULSA, OKLA- — Increasing NW winds starting mid-morning and lasting through the afternoon hours. Cooler temperatures today with highs in the low to mid-50s under a mostly sunny sky.

Tonight, calmer winds and clear skies with overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s.

Sunshine returns for Sunday with calmer winds. Afternoon highs will climb to near 50 degrees.

Seasonably pleasant and sunny weather is expected to start next week, and rain chances will increase by the end of the week.

