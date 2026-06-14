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Cooler Start To The Week

Cooler over the next few days and rain chances decrease
Cooler over the next few days and rain chances decrease
Cooler Start To The Week
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Sunday will start out cloudy with a possible isolated shower up until noon. In the afternoon the sunshine should break through warming us up around 75°. Winds out of the northeast at 10-20 mph allowing us to have a much cooler day.

Partly cloudy skies on Monday with a slight chance for a shower in the morning. Lows in the low 60s with highs in the upper 70s. NE winds 5-15 mph.

Lows in the low 60s Tuesday and then mid 80s with increasing clouds through the day. Chance for PM showers and storms. South winds 5-15 mph.

Mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 90s. Heat indices just past 100°. Chance for a few PM showers and storms. South winds 15-25 mph.

On Thursday, mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and storms. Lows in the upper 70s with highs in the upper 80s. South winds, then north winds 10-20 mph.

Behind a cold front, Friday brings us upper 60s in the morning and then mid 80s during the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies with maybe a few lingering showers in the morning. NE winds 5-15 mph.

Over next weekend, lows around 70° with highs in the upper 80s with a slight chance of a few showers and storms.

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