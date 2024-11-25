Cooler Monday Ahead

TULSA, Okla. — A dry cold front moved in the area that has brought gusty north winds this morning. Look for decreasing clouds throughout the day with highs in the low 50s. The winds look to calm down as well.

Calm winds and clear skies will drop temperatures overnight in the upper 20s! Bundle up Tuesday morning with afternoon highs in the mid 50s with calm southerly winds.

Waking up Wednesday in the low 40s and low 60s by the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Breezy south winds before a strong cold front moves in. Expect gusty north winds and a drop in temperatures.

Expect mid 30s Thanksgiving morning with wind chill values in the 20s. By the afternoon, highs only in the mid 40s with breezy north winds.

A frigid start Friday morning with temperatures in the mid 20s! Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Looking out to the weekend, it appears that another cold front will move in by Sunday. Right now, going with lows near freezing Saturday morning. Highs in the low 50s. Then Sunday, lows in the mid 20s with highs in the the lower 40s.

