Cooler Monday Afternoon

TULSA, Okla. — A cool start this Monday morning with temperatures in the 40s and northeast winds 5-15 mph. Afternoon highs near 60° with mostly clear skies.

Mid 40s to start Tuesday, then mid 70s in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Turning windy with SSE winds 25-35 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.

A decent chance for strong to severe storms to move in very late Tuesday night and overnight into early Wednesday morning. After the storms clear, we'll have lows only in the low 60s and then afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

Morning lows in the low 50s Thursday and then upper 60s. Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms moving through.

Low 50s Friday and then highs in the mid 60s. More scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area as the unsettled pattern continues.

Over the weekend, highs in the 50s to near 60°. Lows in the 40s. Scattered showers on Saturday along with mostly cloudy skies. It looks pretty dry, if not completely dry for Sunday.

