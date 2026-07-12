Cooler End To The Weekend

TULSA, OKLA. —Cooler Sunday ahead with temps getting into the upper 80s. Isolated showers will linger from the morning into the early afternoon. Lows for Sunday will be in the low 70s.

Below average temps will hang around through the first half of the week. Isolated showers are possible throughout each of those days with Wednesday being the day with the highest chances. Lows will be in the low 70s.

Models are suggesting, as we head towards next weekend, highs will get close to 100° by Saturday. Just beyond this forecast period, around Sunday and Monday, highs could reach 100°+.

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