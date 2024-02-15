Cooler, but pleasant Thursday

TULSA, Okla — A pleasant day ahead, but not quite as warm as yesterday for some of us. A weak front will stall over eastern Oklahoma keeping highs in the 50s north and 60s south. Forecasting Tulsa to be near 60-degrees this afternoon with a mix of sun and some high-level cirrus clouds. Lows tonight will hold in the low/mid 40s.

A stronger push of chillier air moves Friday morning with gusty north winds. Afternoon temperatures will also struggle to warm up with 40s north and 50s south. We can’t rule out a few isolated showers, especially in the morning, but not expecting any heavy rainfall at this time.

Saturday will be our chilliest of the next few days with a north wind at 10-25 mph and highs in the 40s. The cool down will be short-lived with highs rebounding Sunday (highs near 60). It’s likely 70-degree temperatures will return by the middle of next week!

