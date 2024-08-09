Cooler and Wet Weekend Ahead

TULSA, OKLA — Comfortable finish to the work week with highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 80s.

There is a slight chance of a shower or storm, but most of us will remain dry.

Tonight, partly cloudy with overnight lows in the 60s.

Expect a cool weekend with high temperatures in the 70s for Saturday and lower 80s for Sunday.

We are also tracking chances for scattered showers and storms for both days with any severe potential looking very low.

The chance for a few storms will remain at least into early next week, especially over northern portions of the forecast area. 90-degree temps come back by the middle of the week.

