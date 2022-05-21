Cooler and Gusty Day with Shower Chances Decreasing this Afternoon

TULSA, OKLA- — Light to moderate precipitation will likely linger across the area behind a cold front this morning with some improvement in coverage by early afternoon.

Noticeable drop in temperatures throughout the day today trending in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will return, but are expected to be out of the north with periodic gusts upward of 30 to 35 mph.

We'll keep the cool, but pleasant weather in the forecast for Sunday with highs in the mid/upper 60s. Morning lows will be cold...in the mid/upper 40s. The forecast does look dry for the final day of the PGA Championship.

More showers and storms move in Monday through Wednesday. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

