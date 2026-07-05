Cooler and Drier End To The Weekend

A cooler Sunday ahead with temps in the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat indices will be sitting in the upper 90s. Plenty of sunshine so lake plans should be a go!
Tonight temps will be sitting in the lower 70s.
A cooler start to the work week with low 90s and heat indices staying below the triple digit mark. A warm up can be expected for the middle of the week that will push temps back into the mid to upper 90s. A few storm chances are possible toward the end of the week.
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