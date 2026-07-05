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Cooler and Drier End To The Weekend

Temps will be running in the upper 80s and low 90s with an isolated shower possible.
After showers last night, cooler day ahead
Cooler Day ahead
Posted

A cooler Sunday ahead with temps in the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat indices will be sitting in the upper 90s. Plenty of sunshine so lake plans should be a go!

Tonight temps will be sitting in the lower 70s.

A cooler start to the work week with low 90s and heat indices staying below the triple digit mark. A warm up can be expected for the middle of the week that will push temps back into the mid to upper 90s. A few storm chances are possible toward the end of the week.

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