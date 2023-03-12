Cooler and Cloudy Sunday

TULSA, OKLA- — Cooler temperatures today with highs this afternoon generally in the 50s, along with breezy north winds.

There will continue to be be plenty of cloud cover across the area today with a few patches of light rain.

Tonight, a gradual clearing with chilly overnight lows slightly below freezing.

Mostly to partly sunny for Monday with highs still below average around 50 degrees.

Mostly to partly sunny for Tuesday with a late day wind shift from north to south helping our temps to top out in the upper 50s.

Back to partly cloudy skies on Wednesday and turning gusty. Warmer highs in the upper 60s.

Mid-60s on Thursday with an increasing chance of showers and storms. Continued gusty winds.

Behind a cold front, highs in the upper 40s on St. Patrick's Day Friday. The windy conditions will still be around.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --