Cooler and Breezy Friday

TULSA, OKLA- — A few showers may linger in our far eastern most counties this morning, but otherwise expect cloudy skies to clear out from west to east into the afternoon.

Today will be much cooler with highs in the mid-60s and gusty NW winds.

Calm and clear evening with chilly overnight lows around 40 degrees.

Temperatures gradually warm through the weekend with ample sunshine, leading to a beautiful fall weekend.

