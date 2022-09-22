Cooler Air Moving Into Green Country Today

TULSA, Okla — A cold front is sweeping across Green Country this morning. Depending on where you are, some of us will be much cooler today compared to others. Expect a sharp temperature gradient to line up over eastern Oklahoma this afternoon.

The coolest air today will be along HWY 60 and the OK/KS line where high temps will stay in the 60s. In Tulsa and along HWY 412, 70s look more likely. Just south of HWY 412, 80s will be more common. Finally, along and south of I-40 highs will return to the 90s this afternoon. Depending on where you are, or where you may be travelling, the weather may differ greatly so don't be caught off guard. A few showers will also be possible across northern portions of Green Country today with abundant sunshine south.

The cool down will be short-lived as we heat back up quickly tomorrow afternoon. Upper 80s to low/mid 90s likely with lots of sunshine. Over the weekend another cold front will move in dropping temps from the 90s Saturday to the 80s on Sunday. Rain chances look slim, but we'll keep a slight shower chance in for Saturday.

Next week looks gorgeous with cool mornings (50s) and pleasant afternoons (80s). Unfortunately, with the lack of rain, drought conditions will only worsen.

