Cooler Air Moving In Today

TULSA, Okla. — We are tracking a cold front that will push across the area this morning. Look for a few rain showers with gusty north winds 15-30 mph. Temperatures this morning in the low 60s but slowly dropping by the afternoon.

Thursday morning will be cold with temperatures in the mid to low 30s. Clear skies with highs in the low 60s and southwest winds 10-15 mph.

Mild to start Friday morning with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Afternoon temperatures in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies and southeast winds 5-15 mph.

A warm start to the weekend with lows in the upper 40s and highs near 80°. Pleasant for any outdoor activities with south winds 10-20 mph.

A change in conditions by Sunday as another cold front sweeps across the area. We will start the day with temperatures in the low 60s and by the afternoon, upper 50s. Look for mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain showers. Most will be dry but gusty north winds 20-35 mph.

Lows near freezing Monday morning with highs only in the low 50s and north winds 10-15 mph.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

