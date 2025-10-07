Cooler Air Inbound!

TULSA, OKLA — A cold front is moving through this morning bringing back the Fall feels to Green Country today. Some areas of patchy fog and low rain chances early, mainly north of Tulsa.

By this afternoon, north winds take over under a partly cloudy sky with highs ranging from the 70s to lower 80s further south.

A few clouds this evening with overnight lows dipping into the 50s.

Below average temperatures hold to the forecast tomorrow with highs returning to the 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

For the TODAY Show on Friday live from Tulsa, the weather is looking great! Lows in the 60s with highs in the mid 80s. Nice sunshine.

Next weekend, lows in the low to the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Mostly sunny and breezy south winds. The windiest day looks to be on Sunday with gusts 25-30 mph.

Watching for rain chances to return next week.

