Cooler Air Behind Cold Front

TULSA, Okla. — Mostly cloudy for Tuesday with temperatures this morning in the mid 60s. A cold front moves through, bringing cooler air behind it. By this afternoon, temperatures look to drop in the upper 50s with gusty northerly winds 15-25 mph. There is a chance for a few spotty showers with storms for our southeastern counties this evening. A few storms could be strong to severe with mainly a wind and hail threat.

Spotty light rain early Wednesday morning and drying off the rest of the day. Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s. A light jacket may be needed with highs in the low 60s and northeast winds 10-20 mph.

Back to mostly sunny skies on Thursday. Starting out colder in the lower 40s with highs around 70° and a light north wind.

A warming trend takes hold by late this week as south winds return. A few showers and storms may return over Mother's Day weekend with seasonably warm, breezy conditions. A few showers and storms may be possible by Mother's Day as well.

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