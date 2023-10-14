Watch Now
Cool Weekend Weather

Breezy North Winds Continue
Posted at 7:07 AM, Oct 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-14 08:34:14-04

TULSA, OKLA- — Low level cloud cover could impact some eclipse viewers as well as keeping our temperatures much cooler in the mid to lower 60s this afternoon.

Northwesterly winds also remain in the forecast with periodic gusts upward of 25 mph.

Clouds look to remain in the forecast this evening with overnight lows returning to the 40s.

Tomorrow, look for much of the same with highs returning to the mid to lower 60s, along with a sun/cloud mix.

Highs still in the 60s on Monday, but then 70s starting to show up Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Morning lows jump to the 50s starting Wednesday morning.

Our next front arrives by Wednesday night and Thursday for another chance for showers.

