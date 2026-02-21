Cool Weekend, Warmer Work Week

TULSA, OKLA — Any light shower activity early Saturday should wind down by daybreak.

Gusty north winds Saturday will keep the cooler air in place with highs around 50 degrees.

Sunday morning looks chillier with morning lows in the mid/upper 20s.

Despite lots of sunshine, afternoon temps will once again hold near 50 degrees. Jackets and sunglasses will be needed this weekend.

Monday will be our chilliest of the next few days with lows in the low to mid 20s and highs in the mid/upper 40s, but we'll see a quick rebound Tuesday!

Be mindful as the fire danger may increase again as strong southwest winds return Tuesday with warmer temperatures.

Highs may reach the 70s in spots in the middle of next week.

