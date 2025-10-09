Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cool Thursday Morning, Warmer this Afternoon

Warming up for the weekend with elevated fire concerns Sunday
Cool Thursday Morning, Warmer this Afternoon
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, OKLA — Cool morning commute with a few clouds. More sunshine expected during the afternoon hours with highs in the mid to lower 80s.

For the TODAY Show in Tulsa tomorrow morning, it looks great with temperatures in the 60s. There could be a shower or two up near the Oklahoma/Kansas line, but that's about it for moisture.

Highs continue to warm into the mid-80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Bright weekend ahead with lows in the mid-60s and highs in the upper 80s.

Winds look to be gusty on Sunday with concerns for fire danger. Our lack of precipitation and low humidity will help to fuel these potential fire spread rates.

Partly cloudy on Monday with maybe a few showers and t-storms. Lows in the upper 60s and highs in the mid-80s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US