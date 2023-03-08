Cool temps and rain chances remain

TULSA, Okla — Heavy rain and thunderstorms from last night have moved out of the region. Some lingering patchy drizzle is possible this morning with a chance of isolated showers this afternoon. Otherwise, clouds and cool temps will be the rule...highs in the 50s.

Another wave of scattered to widespread showers and storms is expected to increase in coverage tonight into Thursday morning. Like last night, the severe threat looks very low, but locally heavy rain will be possible. Heaviest rain should clear by Thursday afternoon if not sooner. Combined with the rain we saw last night, most of us south of I-44 will end up with about 1 to 3 inches of rain with lesser amounts north.

Temps will remain cool through the weekend with highs in the 50s. Keep an umbrella on standby over the weekend with a chance of showers and perhaps some thunder Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Sunday looks dry.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --