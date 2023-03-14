Cool temperatures for your Tuesday plans

TULSA, Okla — An overall long stretch of cooler than average temperatures will continue well into next week. That said, we will see a warm up the next couple of days before another cold front chills us back down at the end of the week and into the weekend.

For today, look for a mix of clouds and sunshine with high temperatures reaching the low/mid 50s. Outdoor plans will be a go, just grab a jacket. Lows tonight will fall into the mid/upper 30s.

Strong south winds (15-25 mph) will give temperatures a boost tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s.

A cold front is set to arrive on Thursday. Latest data is trending faster with the front, arriving late morning to early/mid afternoon. With the faster arrival, any severe threat will mostly remain south of Tulsa. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the main concern with any storms that develop along and ahead of the cold front. Be prepared for a sharp temperature drop after the front sweeps through! We'll likely reach the 60s ahead of the front, but fall into the 40s behind it!

Friday and the weekend will be dry and chilly for the time of year. Highs in the 40s are expected with lows near freezing Friday morning and into the 20s Saturday and Sunday morning! Get the coats and sweaters ready!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --