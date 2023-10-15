Cool Sunday with Lingering Clouds

TULSA, OKLA- — Mostly cloudy and cool Sunday with highs generally in the lower 60s. North winds still in control with periodic gusts upward of 25 mph.

A gradual clearing tonight and calmer winds will result in a drop in temperatures. Overnight lows in the lower 40s and upper 30s.

Mostly sunny on Monday with highs in the mid-60s.

Calmer winds and a mainly clear sky will allow temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 30s, mainly northwest of I-44, and lower 40s elsewhere Monday night into Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday, expect warmer afternoon temperatures in the low 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Mostly sunny on Wednesday, then increasing clouds later in the day. Chance for a few showers by Wednesday night. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows near 50°.

Highs in the mid 70s Thursday and Friday with lows in the lower 50s.

