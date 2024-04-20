Cool Saturday Afternoon

TULSA, Okla. — After a cool start to the day, afternoon highs will struggle in the low 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Expect breezy northeast winds with mostly dry conditions for us north of I-40. Higher chances for showers and a few storms along and south of I-40 throughout the day.

We dry off Sunday with highs in the mid 60s, partly cloudy skies and calm northeast winds.

Once south winds return Monday, highs climb in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Isolated showers possible Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s before a cold front moves across the area.

An active weather pattern my late next week that will bring showers and storms across Green Country. Stay tuned as we get closer!

Have a great weekend!

