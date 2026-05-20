Cool, Rainy Pattern Rest of the Week

TULSA, OKLA — Rain chances are expected to decrease around or shortly after sunrise with much of the daytime period remaining dry. Thick cloud cover will likely continue through the morning before gradually thinning during the afternoon.

Temperatures today will remain cooler than normal for late May. Afternoon highs north of I-40 are expected to stay in the mid to upper 60s and lower 70s, while areas south of I-40 should reach the mid to upper 70s, with a few spots nearing 80 degrees. If sunshine breaks through the clouds more than expected, temperatures could climb slightly higher.

Another widespread round of rain is expected to arrive late tonight into Thursday morning as a new upper-level weather system moves into the region from the southwest. Although severe thunderstorms are not anticipated, periods of moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible.

Showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected to become more widespread Thursday morning and continue through much of the day. While the risk for severe storms remains very low, heavy rainfall could become a significant concern. Localized flooding, water-covered roads, and isolated flash flooding may develop if heavier rain bands persist through much of the day.

Highs remaining cooler than average again tomorrow topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The unsettled weather pattern is expected to continue into the upcoming holiday weekend.

Severe weather potential is still expected to remain limited because upper-level winds will stay relatively weak. However, the atmosphere will remain unusually moisture-rich, meaning thunderstorms will be capable of producing very heavy rainfall in a short amount of time. This could increase the risk for flash flooding, flooded low-water crossings, rising creeks and rivers, and possibly river flooding in flood-prone areas.

Temperatures are expected to gradually warm heading into next week, although conditions should remain cooler than average through at least Thursday before a slow warming trend begins.

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