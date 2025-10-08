Cool Fall Morning

TULSA, OKLA — Cool weather out-the-door with temperatures in the 50s! Highs this afternoon in the upper 70s to lower 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

Quiet this evening with overnight lows returning to the 50s.

We'll start to see a warming trend tomorrow and continuing into the upcoming weekend.

Highs for tomorrow afternoon in the low to mid-80s with a sun/cloud mix.

For Friday morning, chance for a few showers up around the Oklahoma/Kansas line. Otherwise dry with mostly sunny skies. Lows in the upper 50s with highs in the mid 80s.

The forecast continues to look favorable for the TODAY Show live in downtown Tulsa. Around showtime, temperatures should be in the 60s

Over the weekend, mostly sunny skies. Lows in the low 60s with afternoon temps in the upper 80s to around 90°. Winds look to become quite breezy on Sunday with gusts maybe up to around 30 mph.

Fire danger could increase with the gusty winds and very dry vegetation. Areas of drought will likely expand across our region because of the lack of rain lately.

