Cool Down To Start The Week

TULSA, OKLA. — ***HEAT ALERTS FOR THE VIEWING AREA UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING***

Dangerous heat hangs around today with temps getting up to 104°. Heat indices will be closer to 115° so make sure to follow heat safety tips. Isolated showers and storms will be possible throughout the afternoon and continuing into the evening. Some much needed relief from the dry conditions.

A weak front will move through Monday that will bring higher rain chances and cooler temperatures. Temps will drop into the mid to upper 90s, a much needed break from the triple digits.

Heat will build back in shortly after but rain chances will rise for the second half of the week. Temps will cool back into the upper 90s giving us more relief from the triple digit heat.

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