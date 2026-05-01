Cool, Cloudy Start to May

TULSA, OKLA — Cloudy skies and cooler-than-usual temperatures will remain in the forecast for Friday, with highs running about 5 to 10 degrees below seasonal averages in the upper 60s.

While most of the steady rainfall will stay to the south, areas near the Red River could see light rain, and a few sprinkles may extend farther north into early Saturday.

A weak system moving through Friday night could bring brief, scattered showers—and possibly an isolated thunderstorm—but overall rainfall amounts are expected to remain minimal, with little to no impact.

Conditions improve heading into the weekend. Skies will begin to clear on Saturday, bringing mild and pleasant weather. Highs in the lower 70s. By Sunday, gusty southerly winds will signal the start of a warming trend that will continue into early next week. Highs Sunday afternoon likely to peak around 80 degrees!

Looking ahead, the next significant weather system is expected to arrive Monday night into Tuesday. Increasing moisture and warmer air will bring chances for showers and thunderstorms, especially ahead of an approaching cold front. While the exact coverage of storms remains uncertain, atmospheric conditions may support some severe weather potential.

Temperatures will climb closer to normal before the front passes, followed by a return to cooler and drier conditions by the middle to latter part of next week.

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