Cool and Pleasant Thursday

A quiet and cooler stretch of weather is expected into Easter Weekend
Easter Sunday looking great for plans!
Posted at 6:43 AM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 07:52:11-04

TULSA, Okla — Cool high pressure to our north and northeast will bring a cool northeast breeze to Green Country today. Look for highs into the low/mid 60s this afternoon with some sun and a few clouds. Another chilly night is on the way with lows tomorrow morning into the mid 30s to low 40s.

Pleasant weather stays with us Friday with highs in the mid/upper 60s! Outdoor plans are a go!

Easter weekend is looking great, but a little cooler than originally forecast. Highs Saturday hold in the upper 60s to near 70 with low 70s on Easter Sunday. There is a small chance of showers south of I-40, but most of us stay dry through the weekend!

A weak disturbance may bring a few showers and rumbles of thunder Monday, but we'll keep the chance at 30% for now. The weather looks pleasant the rest of the week!

