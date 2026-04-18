Cool and Dry Weather Arriving Saturday Morning

TULSA, OKLA — After the recent storms, conditions will improve by Saturday morning as rain moves out of the area. Skies will gradually clear from north to south throughout the day. Temperatures will feel much cooler than they have lately, with highs only reaching the 60s. It will stay breezy during the afternoon, but winds should calm down by evening.

Saturday night will turn chilly under clear skies. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-to-upper 30s and lower 40s. Some colder spots, especially in northeast, could see patchy frost by early Sunday morning.

Sunday looks pleasant and quiet, with high pressure keeping skies mostly clear. Afternoon temperatures will rebound into the 70s.

By Monday, warmer southerly winds return ahead of the next weather system. A few showers or thunderstorms may develop Tuesday into Wednesday, but many areas are expected to stay dry.

Another stronger storm system is expected late next week, bringing better chances for widespread rain and thunderstorms Thursday into Friday. Some of those storms could become severe. Temperatures will also warm back to near or above normal through the rest of the week.

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