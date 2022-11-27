Cool and Cloudy Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — Mostly cloudy and cool for your Sunday with highs in the low 50s. Breezy northwest winds.

Starting out near freezing Monday morning, then up to around 60° along with mostly sunny skies. South winds 10-20 mph.

Highs in the low 70s on Tuesday with gusty conditions into early Wednesday as a cold front pushes through. Few showers possible for far southeast Oklahoma Tuesday morning.

Late Tuesday into Wednesday we could see a few flurries for far northeast Oklahoma. Staying much cooler for Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 40s.

Lows return to the 20s by Thursday morning, then afternoon temperatures near 50°

Rain chances return by next weekend with warmer temperatures in the 60s.

