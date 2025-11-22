Cool and Cloudy Saturday

TULSA, OKLA — Grab the jacket with seasonably cool temperatures for today! Clouds look to remain pretty stubborn for today keeping temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon.

Watch for fog to develop overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning. Widespread low visibility looks possible. Clear skies and very little wind will allow temps to cool to the dew point...perfect for the development of fog. Fog will gradually clear with some sun to finish Sunday and highs in the low/mid 60s.

We'll stay dry most of Sunday, but rain will move in from the west Sunday evening into Sunday night, and then staying with us off-and-on into Monday. Highs Monday will hold in the low 60s. Grab an umbrella!

Another cold front arrives Tuesday cooling temperatures down for Wednesday. Right now the cool down does not look extreme for us with temperatures near to slightly below average for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

