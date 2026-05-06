Cool and Cloudy Mid-Week Weather

TULSA, OKLA — Unseasonably cool weather will continue today with afternoon temperatures struggling in the mid to lower 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. A few light rain showers or sprinkles will remain possible through the day, adding to the cool and damp feel.

Sunshine returns Thursday, but not before a chilly start to the morning. Temperatures are expected to dip into the lower 40s, with some locations approaching near-record lows.

Despite the cold start, conditions will warm quickly through the afternoon, with highs rebounding to near 70 degrees under a mostly sunny sky and light winds.

A warming trend will take hold heading into the end of the week as southerly winds return to the region. Temperatures will climb back to seasonable levels, though rain and thunderstorm chances will also begin to increase.

The first opportunity for thunderstorms arrives Friday afternoon and evening as an upper-level disturbance moves through the area. Severe weather is not expected with this round of storms.

Another, potentially stronger, round of storms is expected Saturday night ahead of an approaching cold front. Some severe weather risk could develop if storms organize into a larger complex while moving southeast across the region.

A few lingering showers and storms may continue into Sunday morning as Mother’s Day weekend remains warm, breezy, and unsettled at times.

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