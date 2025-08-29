Cool and Cloudy for Friday

TULSA, OKLA — Areas of patchy fog this morning with some isolated showers lingering in the forecast. Highs will range in the 70s across NE OK under a mostly cloudy sky and a light easterly breeze.

For the holiday weekend, highs in the low 80s for both Saturday and Sunday and then mid-80s on Labor Day Monday. Low daily rain chances remain in the forecast, but not expecting a washout any holiday weekend plans.

A better chance for more widespread rain arrives the second half of Monday into Tuesday as our next system moves through.

Highs for Tuesday and Wednesday remain in the low to mid-80s.

We're keeping a close watch on a stronger cold front arriving mid to late next week bringing better rain chances and keeping temperatures well below average for this time of the year!

