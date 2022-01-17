Comfortably Cool Monday

TULSA, OKLA- — Chilly start with a warmer afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Comfortably cool highs in the low 50s.

Calm and clear this evening with temps trending in the 40s and then 30s overnight.

The roller coaster ride of temperatures is on tap this week with highs in the 60s tomorrow afternoon then trending downward on Wednesday before another blast of bitter cold Arctic Air rolls in.

Wind chill values expected to drop in the single digits.

