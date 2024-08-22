Comfortable Today, Warmer Tomorrow

TULSA, OKLA — We're tracking another slim chance for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms this morning with a gradual clearing by the afternoon.

Daytime highs remain pleasant in the upper 80s.

Tonight, partly to mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

A few showers and storms will be possible again tomorrow morning before a stretch of dry and warmer weather returns to the forecast.

Highs for Friday in the low to mid-90s with sunshine during the afternoon hours.

A hot weekend ahead with upper 90s. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s.

As of now, the hot weather will continue into early next week. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the 70s.

