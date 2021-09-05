Comfortable Temps Today

TULSA, OKLA- — We are drying out with a gradual clearing today. Daytime highs will be right at or slightly below our seasonal average of 89 degrees. Winds out of the northeast sustained around 5-15 mph.

Mainly clear conditions this evening with overnight lows dipping into the mid to lower 60s!

Above normal temperatures return for Labor Day, along with plenty of sunshine and a moderate southerly wind flow.

We'll heat up a little bit more for Tuesday under a mostly sunny sky.

Another cool down is anticipated late Tuesday into Wednesday as a weak, meaning lacking in moisture, cold front moves through the area. Highs return to the upper 80s for Wednesday.

Temperatures will begin to rise again on Thursday with mainly clear conditions to close out the work week.

