Comfortable Temps To Start The Week

TULSA, Okla — The heat has subsided thanks to a cold front that swept through over the weekend. Outdoor plans are a go today with highs holding in the mid 80s! Clouds will mix through with some sunshine.

A few isolated showers look possible this evening as a disturbance moves through. With dry air in place, any rain that falls with struggle to make it to the ground, but keep an umbrella with you just in case.

Temperatures will gradually warm up the rest of the week. Near average temps (low 90s) return Wednesday, with mid 90s on Friday. There will also be an uptick in the humidity.

With more moisture in place and a front approaching from the north, a few spotty showers and storms do look possible this weekend. Not a washout out so don't cancel any plans.

