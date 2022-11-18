Coldest Day Of The Season So Far

A cold front has swept across Green Country and behind it we are seeing a band of light snow. As dry air filters in, the light snow will taper to flurries this morning and into the afternoon. Many spots have seen a dusting of snow. Road temps remain warm so no major travel problems are expected. That said, still be mindful of bridges and overpasses. Highs this afternoon will hold near freezing.

As skies clear tonight, temps will fall. Lows tomorrow morning will reach the teens to low 20s. Bundle up! Sunshine does return this weekend as temps stay below average. Mid 40s Saturday and low 50s on Sunday. Sweaters, coats, and sunglasses will come in handy for your weekend plans.

We'll see temps returning closer to average next week with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Tracking what may be a chance for a few showers Thanksgiving Day, but it's still early. We'll keep you updated as we get closer.

