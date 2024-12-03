Coldest Air of the Season So Far this Morning

TULSA, OKLA — Coats needed out-the-door this morning with frigid temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Thankfully we will keep the sunshine around for today with highs near 50 degrees and a light south wind.

We look to remain above freezing tonight with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperatures will warm through tomorrow with breezy south winds under a mostly sunny sky. Highs tomorrow will be enjoyable in the lower 60s.

After briefly turning warmer, another cold front and colder weather is expected once again Thursday, followed by somewhat warmer conditions Friday.

