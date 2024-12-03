Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Coldest Air of the Season So Far this Morning

Dry with up and down temperatures
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, OKLA — Coats needed out-the-door this morning with frigid temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Thankfully we will keep the sunshine around for today with highs near 50 degrees and a light south wind.

We look to remain above freezing tonight with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperatures will warm through tomorrow with breezy south winds under a mostly sunny sky. Highs tomorrow will be enjoyable in the lower 60s.

After briefly turning warmer, another cold front and colder weather is expected once again Thursday, followed by somewhat warmer conditions Friday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

KJRH Digital