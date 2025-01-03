Colder into the Weekend

TULSA, OKLA — Take advantage of Friday! Temperatures will be close to average for early January with lots of sunshine. Lows Friday morning will start in the mid/upper 20s with afternoon highs in the mid/upper 40s. A few 50s are possible south of I-40.

All eyes are on the weekend as a major winter storm will track across the country. For us locally, winter weather impacts look minimal at best and most of us just see drizzle and rain. That said, we'll be watching Saturday morning for the potential of light freezing drizzle near the Oklahoma and Kansas line before temperatures climb above freezing in the afternoon.

Sunday we'll start with rain and temperatures in the 40s and even some low 50s, but as a strong cold front pushes through, temperatures will quickly drop, falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. A few snow showers and/or flurries are possible near and north of HWY 412. Right now we do not expect any travel issues with either light or no accumulation, but we will continue to monitor.

The other impact this system will bring will be the bitter cold air. Wind chills ranging from 0F to 10F are likely to start Monday morning. Kids heading back to school Monday morning will need bundle up!

Temperatures will remain cold next week as we may not climb back up above freezing until Thursday. Overnight lows in the low/mid teens are likely.

